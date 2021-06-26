World Token (WORLD) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. World Token has a market cap of $3.19 million and $55,473.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,194,760 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.