Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

