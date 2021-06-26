Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

