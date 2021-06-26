Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 135,837 ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITHXU. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.