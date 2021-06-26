Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,812 Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VENAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

Shares of VENAU stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

