Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

