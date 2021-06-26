Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.