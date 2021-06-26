Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.