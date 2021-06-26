Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Buys £100,000 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.28) on Friday. Wickes Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £633.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

