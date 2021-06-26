Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

