WHALE Price Reaches $6.85 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and $222,213.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00021649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.