Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 127.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,055.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.