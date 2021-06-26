Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.21 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

