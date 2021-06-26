Wells Fargo & Company Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

PAA stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

