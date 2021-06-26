Wells Fargo & Company Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $875.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

