Wedbush Weighs in on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.