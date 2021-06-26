Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

