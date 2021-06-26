Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

