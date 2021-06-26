WANdisco (LON:WAND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $380.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 21334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £229.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.90.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

