Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

WCH stock opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €131.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

