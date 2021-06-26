WABnetwork Price Up 74% Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 74% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $106,578.25 and approximately $14.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

