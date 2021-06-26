W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

