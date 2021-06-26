Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

Several research firms have commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,651 shares of company stock worth $89,512,475 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after buying an additional 79,698 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vroom by 29.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 286,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth about $953,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

