Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vontier worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT remained flat at $$32.77 during trading on Friday. 4,445,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,983. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

