Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,299 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.72% of Vonage worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,457. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.68. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

