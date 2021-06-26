VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 22,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.20 million. Analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $382,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

