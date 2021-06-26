Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 37,980 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $12,148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 303,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,028. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $605.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.