Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

VEI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

VEI stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. Vine Energy has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.