Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

