VIG (VIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $625,627.91

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. VIG has a market capitalization of $625,627.91 and $2,118.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.01 or 0.15254517 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,458,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

