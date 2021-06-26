Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss Sells 12,807 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

