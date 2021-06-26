Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.
Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.97.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
