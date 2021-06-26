Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

