Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VEOEY. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

