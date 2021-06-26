Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,611,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 338,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,069,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -233.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

