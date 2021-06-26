Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Vectrus stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

