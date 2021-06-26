Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.13. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 89,814 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

