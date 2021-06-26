Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMO opened at $14.05 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

