Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

