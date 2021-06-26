Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 387 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total value of $733,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,162 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,532 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $362.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

