Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

