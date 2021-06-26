Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.32 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

