Valor Token Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $378,627.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00576739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037854 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

