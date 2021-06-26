Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Vai has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $81.00 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.60 or 1.00037839 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 88,855,393 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

