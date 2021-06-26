UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.44. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 39,768 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTSI. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in UTStarcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UTStarcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.