UREEQA (URQA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,400.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $901,719.35 and approximately $193,400.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00166039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00093520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.81 or 1.01237866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002975 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

