UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,130. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.82 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.