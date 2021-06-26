United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.