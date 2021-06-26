Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $42,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.