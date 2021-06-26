UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $311.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.90 million to $315.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $298.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.66. 639,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,780. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

