UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

